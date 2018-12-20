New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan doesn't believe Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer.

In a debate with a reporter on Thursday, Jordan questioned whether Roethlisberger was better than Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers. Jordan voiced his belief that the Steelers quarterback does not have Hall of Fame worthy credentials and is not one of the top five quarterbacks of his era. Jordan went as far as to say that Giants quarterback Eli Manning should be ranked above him.

When a reporter suggested that Roethlisberger was an eventual Hall of Famer, Jordan interrupted.

"Really? In this era?" he asked. "You'd put him at like a top three in this era? Top five of this era? Top five of this era? You'd put him at top five of this era? Is that a yes or no?"

The reporter answered "Yes," to which Jordan responded by asking him to rank his top five quarterbacks and started the debate.

"Is that true?...I'd honestly put Eli [Manning] before I put Ben."



Saints' Cam Jordan hearing that Ben Roethlisberger is considered a future Hall of Famer and a top 5 QB of his era 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qo2tSLid4F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 20, 2018

Roethlisberger's resume includes two Super Bowl titles, six Pro Bowl selections and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006. That, according to Jordan, still isn't enough to earn him a Hall of Fame nod.

Jordan will witness Roethlisberger's play first-hand when the Saints go head-to-head with the Steelers on Sunday in a matchup full of playoff implications. Kickoff between the two teams is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.