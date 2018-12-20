Patriots WR Josh Gordon Will Step Away From Football, Reportedly Facing 'Indefinite Ban'

Gordon played 12 games with New England after being traded from the Browns in September. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 20, 2018

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon announced he is "stepping away from football" on Thursday morning, tweeting that he will temporarily leave the NFL to, "focus on my mental health."

"I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally," Gordon wrote on Twitter. "With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support. "

Gordon's announcement on Thursday coincides with news that he may be forced out of the league for significant time. The 2013 Pro Bowler is facing an indefinite suspension for "violating terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy," according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots released a statement on Gordon's decision on Thursday morning. 

Gordon has been suspended several times in his career for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was traded from Cleveland to New England on Sept. 17.

The Baylor product registered 40 receptions and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Patriots. New England is 9–5 in 2018, first in the AFC East. 

 

