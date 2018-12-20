Former Saints Defensive Back Steve Gleason to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and is being honored for his work to help others with the condition.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 20, 2018

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to award the the Congressional Gold Medal to former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason, the Saints announced on Thursday.

Gleason, a Washington native who played for the Saints from 2000-2006, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and is being honored for his work to help others with the condition. Legislation was initially introduced in the Senate and House back in April by Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). The U.S. Senate unanimously endorsed the award for Gleason in June. The final step needed to present Gleason with the award is for President Trump to sign the legislation, which is expected to happen in 2019.

Gleason will become the first former NFL player to receive the award.

"It is a true honor to witness Steve Gleason become the first New Orleanian and former NFL Legend to receive the Congressional Gold Medal,” Saints Owner Gayle Benson said. “Along with his wife, Michel, and everyone at Team Gleason, they have unfailingly confronted ALS with a courageous and unwavering determination. Their tireless work to provide crucial assistance and the latest in technology and services has improved countless people’s quality of living. Steve is leaving a truly indelible mark in American history and we are honored to call him a true New Orleans Saint.”

Gleason is known for helping organize the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, generating more than $100 million and raising widespread awareness to help fight the disease.

"Through his work to help others who are disabled, Steve Gleason has changed so many lives for the better," Cassidy said in a statement Thursday. "As more members of Congress heard about Steve's work, the support for this bill only grew. Steve is a hero to many and I'm proud we got this done to honor a great American."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)