Report: Travis Scott to Join Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta

The pair of musical acts may also be joined by Cardi B and former Outkast rapper Big Boi. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 20, 2018

Maroon 5 won't be the lone performer at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Feb. 3. The pop group will reportedly be joined onstage by rapper Travis Scott at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., according to TMZ

Scott's album Astroworld currently sits No. 6 on the Billboard charts with his hit song "Sicko Mode" at No. 3

There could be additional acts to join Scott and Maroon 5 in the coming weeks, according to TMZ. Cardi B and Outkast's Big Boi are rumored to be potential performers in Atlanta.

The final game on the NFL calendar will mark both artists' first Super Bowl halftime appearance. Justin Timberlake was the halftime performer at Super Bowl LII in February and was preceded by Lady Gaga in 2017.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)