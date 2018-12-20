Maroon 5 won't be the lone performer at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Feb. 3. The pop group will reportedly be joined onstage by rapper Travis Scott at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., according to TMZ.

Scott's album Astroworld currently sits No. 6 on the Billboard charts with his hit song "Sicko Mode" at No. 3.

There could be additional acts to join Scott and Maroon 5 in the coming weeks, according to TMZ. Cardi B and Outkast's Big Boi are rumored to be potential performers in Atlanta.

The final game on the NFL calendar will mark both artists' first Super Bowl halftime appearance. Justin Timberlake was the halftime performer at Super Bowl LII in February and was preceded by Lady Gaga in 2017.