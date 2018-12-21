With another week of Saturday games, there are 12 games on the main slate and just one of those carries an over/under higher than 50. There are three teams on the main slate projected by Vegas for at least 28 points, but it’s the Cowboys, with an implied total of 27.5, atop 4for4’s team offense ownership projections for both sites.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Ezekiel Elliott ($8,800) vs. Buccaneers

For the second straight week, Ezekiel Elliott is projected as 4for4’s top value across all positions, with the Cowboys at home and favored by a touchdown. Despite that fact that Zeke is averaging 30 touches per game over the last six weeks, with no fewer than 25 touches in a game in that span, there are still three running backs priced higher than Elliott. In fact, he’s $800 cheaper than Todd Gurley, the most expensive back on the slate. Dallas’ 27-point implied total is their highest projection of the season, giving Zeke high touchdown equity, and while game script should favor a run-heavy game plan, his usage in the passing game is a great insurance policy.

Alshon Jeffery ($6,300) vs. Texans

In Nick Foles’ first start since Week 2, Jeffery got eight targets, accounting for 26% of Foles’ attempts, and marking the second time in as many weeks that he saw at least eight looks. It helps, of course, that all of them for 160 yards. Houston filters points to the passing game, ranked seventh in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to running backs, but in the bottom half of the league to the other skill positions, including the third-worst ranking against wide receivers. Of the Philadelphia pass catchers, Jeffery has the best individual matchup as he will mostly line up against cornerback Shareece Wright, who has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per target over the last six weeks.

DraftKings

Jamaal Williams ($5,400) at Jets

With Aaron Jones on IR, Williams is in command of the Green Bay backfield. He got 16 touches last week, including four receptions, turning that into 97 yards and a touchdown. Remember, too, that he did that against the Bears, alleviating some concern about facing a Jets team that 4for4 ranks in the top five against running backs. With the Packers favored by three, there’s a good chance that Williams gets the benefit of winning game script to help buoy his fantasy day.

Robby Anderson ($4,500) vs. Packers

Anderson has at least seven targets in each of his last three games, including an 11-target game that resulted in a 7-96-1 (catches-yards-touchdowns) line in Week 14. Yet, the receiver is still priced outside the top 30 at his position. Given his recent uptick in volume, his salary makes him 4for4’s top non-running back value of the slate. Quincy Enunwa has already been declared out for Week 16, so Anderson should carry his momentum into this game against a Packers defense that ranks 26th in fantasy points allowed to receivers, when adjusted for strength of schedule.