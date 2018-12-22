Texans RB Lamar Miller Out vs. Eagles With Ankle Injury

The Texans will also be without wide receiver Keke Coutee for Sunday's game vs. the Eagles.

By Scooby Axson
December 22, 2018

Houston Texans running Lamar Miller and wide receiver Keke Coutee will not play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miller, the team's leading rusher, has an ankle injury, suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's victory over the New York Jets. Miller has 917 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Coutee has played in only six games this season and has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Houston (10–4) will win the AFC South by beating the Eagles.

They can also clinch their third division title in the last four years if both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans lose on Sunday.

