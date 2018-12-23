Alvin Kamara wore a ski mask in the locker room after the New Orleans Saints' 31–28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Last week, the Eagles wore ski masks after their win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodney McLeod explained that the masks were a symbol for their 2018 playoff run and dubbed the last few weeks as "robbing season." The Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a 32–30 win over the Houston Texans.

Running back Mark Ingram explained that, "“There’s a lot of fraudulents out there, so we gotta let them boys know who the real ski mask shawties is.”

Alvin Kamara wore a ski mask after the game.



Mark Ingram: “There’s a lot of fraudulents out there, so we gotta let them boys know who the real ski mask shawties is.” pic.twitter.com/BKfdX3fz5a — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 24, 2018

Kamara finished the game with seven carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 860 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. The Saints improved to 13–2 on the season.