With two games remaining in the 2018 season, the odds appear stacked against the Eagles.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, again, has suffered an injury that will likely keep him sidelined through at least the regular season and has elevated Nick Foles into the starting role. At 7–7 (2nd in NFC East) Philadelphia is still in the playoff hunt, but on the outside looking in.

The Eagles are looking to not only sneak into the playoffs; they're hoping to steal a spot, and then some.

To symbolize the sentiment, prior to Sunday night's game against the Rams, Phildelphia safety Rodney McLeod directed a defensive huddle and speech while holding a ski mask.

Rodney McLeod leading Eagles defensive huddle with a ski mask... To steal this game



#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/f3k37oK2Nq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 17, 2018

McLeod told Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski that the ski mask has been used as a motivational tool for two weeks to represent the mentality the team wants to have through the final stretch of the year.

“If that means getting wins, if that means taking the ball, making plays, anytime someone makes a turnover they put the mask on," McLeod said.

“We say it’s robbing season. It’s thievery. Hopefully the fans come out next week and wear the masks with us in the stands. That’d be cool. It’s just something to motivate us as a defense, and the entire team. Guys are kind of rallying behind it, and you see us making plays these last two weeks, so it’s working.”

So far, it has. The Eagles upset the Rams 30–23, keeping their playoff ambitions alive for at least another week.

Remember the Eagles' postseason run last season? Despite losing Wentz to a season-ending ACL tear, Philadelphia managed to pull off the unthinkable, winning its first-ever Super Bowl title against the Patriots.

Prior to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles were deemed home underdogs against the Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round. After Philadelphia pulled off a 15–10 upset, offensive lineman Lance Johnson and defensive lineman Chris Long sported dog masks, chiding oddsmakers that doubted them. Perhaps it's all in the headgear.