Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey broke the NFL single-season record for most receptions made by a running back on Sunday against the Falcons.

McCaffrey bested the record previously set by Bears running back Matt Forte, who caught 102 during the 2014.

The Panthers drafted McCaffrey eighth in the first round of the 2017 out of Stanford. Last season, he finished with 80 catches, 651 yards and five touchdowns.

McCaffrey entered the weekend tied-seventh in the league in receptions.