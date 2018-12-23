Colts vs. Titans Week 17 Match-Up Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Colts and Titans will officially play in prime time to decide who will clinch the AFC's final playoff berth.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

The Indianapolis Colts (9–6) and Tennessee Titans (9–6) will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, Dec. 30. This time, it'll be a winner-takes-all primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football to decide who will clinch the AFC's final playoff berth.

The NFL has officially flexed the two team's Week 17 meeting after both the Colts and the Titans won their Week 16 games and the Steelers fell out of the playoff picture with a loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The Colts rallied late in the fourth quarter on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 28–27 win over the New York Giants. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25–16 on Saturday. The Colts currently hold the tiebreaker over the Titans and sit at No. 6 in the AFC playoff picture.

Indianapolis defeated Tennessee 38–10 at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)