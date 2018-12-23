The Indianapolis Colts (9–6) and Tennessee Titans (9–6) will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, Dec. 30. This time, it'll be a winner-takes-all primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football to decide who will clinch the AFC's final playoff berth.

The NFL has officially flexed the two team's Week 17 meeting after both the Colts and the Titans won their Week 16 games and the Steelers fell out of the playoff picture with a loss to the Saints on Sunday.

We'll see you from Nashville for a Week 17 playoff play-in game between the @Colts and @Titans! #SNF pic.twitter.com/iaXIXBksRV — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 24, 2018

The Colts rallied late in the fourth quarter on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 28–27 win over the New York Giants. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25–16 on Saturday. The Colts currently hold the tiebreaker over the Titans and sit at No. 6 in the AFC playoff picture.

Indianapolis defeated Tennessee 38–10 at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this season.