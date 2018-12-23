Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Released From Hospital, Will Be Evaluated Monday

All tests on Crawford's neck returned negative following Sunday's game.

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

All tests on Cowboys defensive Tyrone Crawford's injured neck returned negative, Dallas announced following Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Crawford was carted off the field then hospitalized after sustaining the injury on the second play of the game. His neck was stabilized by trainers, but he did display movement in his extremities as he left the field.

“Everything checks out really good. We’re really pleased with the initial MRIs, all the examinations,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

“He went on to the hospital and had those examinations. I won’t have the [playing] status for next week, but we are real pleased with what we’ve gotten so far. And doesn’t seem to have structural issues at all.”

Crawford was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and returned home. The Cowboys announced he would be re-evaluated by a team medical staff on Monday.

Crawford, 29, entered Sunday second on the team in sacks with 5.5. He's recorded 33 total tackles this year.
 
 
 

