Matt Bosher will be telling a lot of people about this play for the rest of his life.

On a kickoff in the second quarter of Sunday's game between the Falcons and Panthers, the punter found himself with a perfect opportunity to deliver a hit on return man Kenjon Barner.

Not only did Bosher prove that punters are also football players when he lifted Barner out the air. He also demonstrated that he lives in the weight room, and wants the world to know.

This is probably the best flex of 2018.