Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tied the game at 17–17 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night in the third quarter with a touchdown that would've made you think that he was once a contortionist.

Mahomes's sidearm mechanics were so strange when he made the throw but somehow connected with Charcandrick West for the score. The drive ended after seven plays and 83 yards.

"Stop it. This doesn't happen in the NFL!" announcer Cris Collinsworth exclaimed.

With the touchdown, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns on the road in a single season. This is his 47th touchdown on the year.