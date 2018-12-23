Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will not play in the team's Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported on Sunday.

Gurley suffered a knee injury during the team's 30–23 loss to the Eagles last week and has been dealing with inflammation all week, forcing him to sit out of practice. Sunday's news comes after head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that the "expectation" was for Gurley to play.

Gurley has 1,251 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 256 carries this season, second in the league behind the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

Los Angles signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson Tuesday to add some assurance to the backfield while the team assesses Gurley.

The Rams can clinch a playoff bye with a win against the Cardinals on Sunday and the 49ers the following week. They can also clinch it by winning one game and the Chicago Bears losing one of their remaining two games.

Kickoff between the Rams and Cardinals is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.