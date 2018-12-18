Rams Sign Veteran RB C.J. Anderson

Anderson joins the Los Angeles backfield after a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 18, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anderson's addition to the Rams' backfield is assurance alongside running back Todd Gurley, who is dealing with knee inflammation. 

Anderson started the season with the Carolina Panthers after signing a one-year deal during free agency. In nine games this season, Anderson has had 24 carries for 104 yards, as well as a 24-yard catch that went for a touchdown in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Anderson was waived by the Panthers on Nov. 12, however, after experiencing a diminished role with the team.

The sixth-year running back joined the Raiders on Dec. 5 but was released with the firing of general manager Reggie McKenzie. Anderson's greatest success in the NFL came with the Denver Broncos, who signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft. Anderson would go on to make a Pro Bowl in 2014, and in 2015 was part of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50.

Over his six-year career, Anderson has accumulated 717 carries, 3,155 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Anderson also has 104 receptions for 883 career receiving yards and five career touchdowns.

 

