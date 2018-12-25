NFL Power Rankings Poll: Saints No. 1, Ravens Surge Into Top 5

Quickly

  • Our panel of voters ranks all 32 teams from the Saints to the Cardinals.
By The MMQB Staff
December 25, 2018

The playoffs are just around the corner, and this time next week we'll have discarded that "In the Hunt" column and turned our attention to final seeding and specific matchups. You would think that things would be mostly settled at the top of our rankings, but we actually saw quite a shake-up in the Top 10. Some of the teams we expected at the start of the season (Rams, Patriots) have returned to their rightful spots at the top. While a couple surprises (Ravens, Seahawks) made the biggest jumps of the week. Elsewhere, the Steelers, Texans and Chargers all lost and tied for the biggest drop.

On to the rankings after Week 16.

This week's voters:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

1. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (13-2)

Last Week’s rank: 1
Points in poll: 192
Highest-place vote: 1 (6)
Lowest-place vote: 1 (6)
Last week: Win 31-28 vs. Pittsburgh
Next week: vs. Carolina

BREER: As the Season Comes Down to the Wire, the Saints Rise to the Top

2. LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3)

Last Week’s rank: 7
Points in poll: 181
Highest-place vote: 2 (5)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)
Last week: Win 31-9 at Arizona
Next week: vs. San Francisco

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)

Last Week’s rank: 6
Points in poll: 170
Highest-place vote: 3 (4)
Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)
Last week: Win 24-12 vs. Buffalo
Next week: vs. New York Jets

4. BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6)

Last Week’s rank: 14
Points in poll: 164
Highest-place vote: 3 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 10 (1)
Last week: Win 22-10 at Los Angeles Chargers
Next week: vs. Cleveland

T-5. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4)

Last Week’s rank: 3
Points in poll: 162
Highest-place vote: 2 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)
Last week: Loss 38-31 at Seattle
Next week: vs. Oakland

T-5. CHICAGO BEARS (11-4)

Last Week’s rank: 5
Points in poll: 162
Highest-place vote: 3 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 11 (1)
Last week: Win 14-9 at San Francisco
Next week: at Minnesota

7. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-6)

Last Week’s rank: 13
Points in poll: 159
Highest-place vote: 4 (3)
Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)
Last week: Win 38-31 vs. Kansas City
Next week: vs. Arizona

BREER: How Pete Carroll Breathed New Life Into the Seahawks

8. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4)

Last Week’s rank: 2
Points in poll: 156
Highest-place vote: 5 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)
Last week: Loss 22-10 vs. Baltimore
Next week: at Denver

9. DALLAS COWBOYS (9-6)

Last Week’s rank: T-9
Points in poll: 141
Highest-place vote: 8 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 11 (2)
Last week: Win 27-20 vs. Tampa Bay
Next week: at New York Giants

10. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-6-1)

Last Week’s rank: 4
Points in poll: 140
Highest-place vote: 4 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 14 (1)
Last week: Loss 31-28 at New Orleans
Next week: vs. Cincinnati

11. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7)

Last Week’s rank: 12
Points in poll: 134
Highest-place vote: 5 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)
Last week: Win 32-30 vs. Houston
Next week: at Washington

ORR: What Do the Eagles Do if Nick Foles Conjures Magic Again?

12. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-6-1)

Last Week’s rank: 11
Points in poll: 131
Highest-place vote: 9 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)
Last week: Win 27-9 at Detroit
Next week: vs. Chicago

13. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6)

Last Week’s rank: T-9
Points in poll: 125
Highest-place vote: 6 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 14 (2)
Last week: Win 28-27 vs. New York Giants
Next week: at Tennessee

BENOIT: How the Colts Became 2018’s Biggest Breakout Team

14. HOUSTON TEXANS (10-5)

Last Week’s rank: 8
Points in poll: 121
Highest-place vote: 11 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 14 (2)
Last week: Loss 32-30 at Philadelphia
Next week: vs. Jacksonville

15. TENNESSEE TITANS (9-6)

Last Week’s rank: 15
Points in poll: 109
Highest-place vote: 12 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)
Last week: Win 25-16 vs. Washington
Next week: vs. Indianapolis

16. CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 16
Points in poll: 95
Highest-place vote: 16 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)
Last week: Win 26-18 vs. Cincinnati
Next week: at Baltimore

17. MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-8)

Last Week’s rank: 19
Points in poll: 91
Highest-place vote: 15 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)
Last week: Loss 17-7 vs. Jacksonville
Next week: at Buffalo

JONES: Adam Gase, Dirk Koetter and Others on the Hot Seat

18. ATLANTA FALCONS (6-9)

Last Week’s rank: 20
Points in poll: 89
Highest-place vote: 17 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 19 (3)
Last week: Win 24-10 at Carolina
Next week: at Tampa Bay

19. GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-8-1)

Last Week’s rank: 18
Points in poll: 85
Highest-place vote: 16 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)
Last week: Win 44-38 (OT) at New York Jets
Next week: vs. Detroit

20. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9)

Last Week’s rank: 17
Points in poll: 81
Highest-place vote: 16 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 26 (1)
Last week: Loss 24-10 vs. Atlanta
Next week: at New Orleans

21. WASHINGTON (7-8)

Last Week’s rank: 21
Points in poll: 59
Highest-place vote: 19 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)
Last week: Loss 25-16 at Tennessee
Next week: vs. Philadelphia

22. BUFFALO BILLS (5-10)

Last Week’s rank: 24
Points in poll: 57
Highest-place vote: 21 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)
Last week: Loss 24-12 at New England
Next week: vs. Miami

23. DENVER BRONCOS (6-9)

Last Week’s rank: 22
Points in poll: 53
Highest-place vote: 21 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)
Last week: Loss 27-14 at Oakland
Next week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

SHAPIRO: Broncos Face Major Questions Throughout Franchise After Dismaying Loss to Raiders

24. NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10)

Last Week’s rank: 27
Points in poll: 50
Highest-place vote: 20 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 26 (4)
Last week: Loss 28-27 at Indianapolis
Next week: vs. Dallas

T-25. CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-9)

Last Week’s rank: 23
Points in poll: 49
Highest-place vote: 20 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)
Last week: Loss 26-18 at Cleveland
Next week: at Pittsburgh

T-25. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-10)

Last Week’s rank: 25
Points in poll: 49
Highest-place vote: 22 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)
Last week: Loss 27-20 at Dallas
Next week: vs. Atlanta

27. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (4-11)

Last Week’s rank: 28
Points in poll: 38
Highest-place vote: 23 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)
Last week: Loss 14-9 vs. Chicago
Next week: at Los Angeles Rams

28. NEW YORK JETS (4-11)

Last Week’s rank: 29
Points in poll: 35
Highest-place vote: 23 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)
Last week: Loss 44-38 (OT) vs. Green Bay
Next week: at New England

29. DETROIT LIONS (5-10)

Last Week’s rank: 26
Points in poll: 32
Highest-place vote: 21 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)
Last week: Loss 27-9 vs. Minnesota
Next week: at Green Bay

30. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-10)

Last Week’s rank: 30
Points in poll: 29
Highest-place vote: 25 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (2)
Last week: Win 17-7 at Miami
Next week: at Houston

31. OAKLAND RAIDERS (4-11)

Last Week’s rank: 31
Points in poll: 23
Highest-place vote: 24 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (3)
Last week: Win 27-14 vs. Denver
Next week: at Kansas City

32. ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-12)

Last Week’s rank: 32
Points in poll: 6
Highest-place vote: 32 (6)
Lowest-place vote: 32 (6)
Last week: Loss 31-9 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Next week: at Seattle

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

