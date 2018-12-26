New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is already looking ahead to next season, but coach Bill Belichick isn't ready to check his calendar just yet.

When asked Wednesday about Brady's decision to return in 2019, Belichick said he's only focused on one thing right now.

"Yeah, well, I mean, right now I think it’s a one-game season here," Belichick told reporters Wednesday, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "So, we’ll just concentrate on the Jets and worry about next year, next year, worry about next week, next week, worry about last year some other year."

Brady told Westwood One in his weekly radio interview Monday night that he plans to play in 2019 and beyond next season.

However, Belichick seems to only be looking forward to Sunday's game against the New York Jets. The Patriots can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win over the Jets in Week 16. On Sunday, New England won its 10th consecutive AFC East title.

Brady, 41, has been questioned for the past several years about when he plans to retire. He has played all 19 seasons of his professional career with the Patriots, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. Brady's current contract runs through the 2019 season.

After dealing with a knee injury this season, Brady told Westwood One that he's "feeling really good" after 15 weeks of playing time.

The Patriots host the Jets Sunday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET.