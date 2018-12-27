Former Colts punter Pat McAfee will be making his NFL broadcasting debut as an analyst with FOX during Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, McAfee announced on Thursday.

McAfee, who played with the Colts from 2009-2016, will be working with play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher, color commentator Robert Smith and sideline reporter Sarah Kustok. McAfee was become a popular sports personality since he stepped away from football at the end of the 2016 season. He partnered with Barstool Sports to start "The Pat McAfee Show" before parting ways with the company in August. He's since continued recording the show independently.

The former punter recently called the Texas Tech-Baylor game last month alongside former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk. McAfee also signed a multi-year contract with WWE earlier this year and will serve as a co-host for the company's NXT TakeOver shows.

"I've gotta be impartial, I've gotta be 50/50," McAfee told the Indianapolis Star ahead of Sunday's debut. "I'm pulling for the Lions just as much as I'm pulling for Aaron Rodgers, who's a really good friend of mine... Joe Philbin was a coach of mine."

McAfee also said he's looking forward to attending meetings and a walkthrough in preparation for the game, adding that he'll make an effort to add some entertainment in the booth.

"I have a different attitude towards it," McAfee said. "I think it should be a show—I think they've started to make it too serious."

Kickoff between the Lions and Packers is set for 1 p.m. ET.