New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys with a quad injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sunday will mark Beckham's fourth straight game missed while recovering from his injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

In 12 games this season, Beckham has tallied 77 receptions for 1,052 touchdowns and six touchdowns. He has even thrown a pair of touchdowns this season.

The Giants sit in last place in the NFC East with a 5–10 record and have been eliminated from the playoffs. New York will host its division rival Cowboys Sunday, who lead the NFC East and have locked down the No. 4 seed in the NFC. Sunday's kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.