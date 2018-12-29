Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was fined a total of $63,504 for unnecessary roughness during New England's Week 16 win against the Bills.

Edelman incurred three separate fines during the game. The first fine cost him $10,026, while the second and third each cost him $26,739.

The first incident occurred during the first quarter, when he was penalized after initially signaling for fair catch on a punt before blocking Buffalo safety Siran Neal. He also was fined for two illegal crack-back blocks.

According to ESPN, Edelman will likely forfeit roughly 40% of his gameday check unless he appeals the NFL's decision.

The Patriots close their regular season at home against the Jets on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.