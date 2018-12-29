Report: Jets Planning to Fire Head Coach Todd Bowles After Week 17

Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell are expected to interview for the vacancy.

By Michael Shapiro
December 29, 2018

The Jets are planning to fire head coach Todd Bowles after their Week 17 matchup with the Patriots on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New York is 4–11 in 2018 entering the final weekend of the regular season, last in the AFC East.

Bowles is 24–39 since being named head coach in 2015. The Jets went 10–6 in Bowles' first season, but tallied double-digit losses in each of the last three seasons. New York has yet to make the playoffs under Bowles. 

The Jets will consider interviewing a pair of former NFC North coaches, Mike McCarthy and Jim Caldwell, to replace Bowles, Rapoport reports.  

New York sat 3–3 after a Week 6 win over Indianapolis, but the Jets have limped to the finish line, losing eight of their last nine. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is 4–8 as a starter, throwing for 2,698 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 along with 15 interceptions. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)