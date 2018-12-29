The Jets are planning to fire head coach Todd Bowles after their Week 17 matchup with the Patriots on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New York is 4–11 in 2018 entering the final weekend of the regular season, last in the AFC East.

Bowles is 24–39 since being named head coach in 2015. The Jets went 10–6 in Bowles' first season, but tallied double-digit losses in each of the last three seasons. New York has yet to make the playoffs under Bowles.

The Jets will consider interviewing a pair of former NFC North coaches, Mike McCarthy and Jim Caldwell, to replace Bowles, Rapoport reports.

New York sat 3–3 after a Week 6 win over Indianapolis, but the Jets have limped to the finish line, losing eight of their last nine. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is 4–8 as a starter, throwing for 2,698 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 along with 15 interceptions.