The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to secure their spot as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Rams (12–3) went back to their winning ways with a 31–9 rout against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. Jared Goff completed 19 of his 24 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown, while veteran running back C.J. Anderson rushed for 167 yards and a score on 20 carries in the outing. The Rams broke a two game losing skid and kept their chances at a first-round bye alive with the win.

The 49ers (4–11) battled throughout their Week 16 matchup against the Bears but ultimately fell 14–9. Nick Mullens threw for 241 yards and an interception in the game, and Jeffery Wilson only added 27 yards rushing.

The two teams last met in October, when the Rams cruised to a 39–10 win.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.