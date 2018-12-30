Things got heated on the Minnesota sideline ahead of halftime in the Vikings' contest against the Bears on Sunday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen argued after Cousins threw a third-down incompletion.

The Vikings were down 13–0 and settled for a field goal to make it 13–3 before halftime.

Following the incompletion, the two went at it on the sideline.

Frustrations sarting to set in for the #Vikings. Kirk Cousins says “I don’t have 10 seconds." - Adam Thielen doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/lCtbIkXzQQ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2018

Cousins and Thielen appeared to be talking about their timing.

Cousins and Thielen trying to get their timing down on the sideline pic.twitter.com/jh7jCwm15O — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 30, 2018

The Vikings will miss the playoffs with a loss against the Bears. Chicago clinched the NFC North and will earn a first-round bye with a Rams loss.

Cousins signed a three-year deal with Minnesota in March.