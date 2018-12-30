Watch: Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen Get into Heated Argument on Vikings’ Sideline

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2018

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen argued after Cousins threw a third-down incompletion. 

The Vikings were down 13–0 and settled for a field goal to make it 13–3 before halftime. 

Following the incompletion, the two went at it on the sideline. 

Cousins and Thielen appeared to be talking about their timing. 

The Vikings will miss the playoffs with a loss against the Bears. Chicago clinched the NFC North and will earn a first-round bye with a Rams loss. 

Cousins signed a three-year deal with Minnesota in March.

