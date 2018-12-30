Lions kicker Matt Prater is known for boasting one of the most consistent and powerful legs in NFL history. But during Sunday's contest against the Packers, the wily veteran finally got to unveil how talented of a passer he is, too.

During the second quarter, Prater lined up for what would have been a short field goal try. But the ball never reached punter Sam Martin, who was crouched down to hold the kick. Prater received a direct snap, then fired the ball down the left side of the field to a wide-open Levine Toilolo for an eight-yard touchdown pass.

It marked the second pass attempt Prater has logged in 169 career games. He threw an incomplete pass in 2012 as a member of the Broncos. It's another career highlight for a player who also booted an NFL record-long field goal of 64 yards.

The best part? Former NFL punter and proud kicking-game ambassador Pat McAfee, making his broadcasting debut, was notably excited with what he was seeing.

As McAfee might say, the brand is strong.