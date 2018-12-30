The Eagles lost quarterback Nick Foles after he went down with a bruised rib during Sunday's 24–0 win over the Redskins.

Foles exited during the fourth quarter and did not return. Prior to leaving, he tied an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes. He finished the game 28-for-33 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Nate Sudfeld came in at backup.

With the victory and Chicago's win over Minnesota, the Eagles (9–7) are in the playoffs. Philadelphia will take on the Bears (12–4) next Sunday in Chicago. For now, Foles' status is unclear and the quarterback will have an MRI on Monday.

The Eagles had already inserted Foles as their starter in place of Carson Wentz, who suffered fractured vertebrae that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season.

With a fresh face possibly coming in to take control of the team, here is some important information to know about the backup Sudfeld.

1. He played college football at Indiana

The 25-year-old Sudfeld got experience as a true freshman and is one of the Hoosiers' best quarterbacks. He is first in passing touchdowns (61) and passing yardage (7,879) on Indiana's career list in 37 games (26 starts). He’s second in completion percentage (60.3) and completions (593). He’s third in total offense (8,011) and fourth in attempts (983).

2. He was drafted by the Redskins

Sudfeld was a sixth-round choice out of Indiana in the 2016 NFL draft. But Washington cut him before the 2017 season. The Redskins used four quarterbacks this season. Sudfeld was signed by the Eagles in Sept. 2017.

3. He threw his first touchdown pass Sunday

Sudfeld threw a 22-yarder to Nelson Agholor for the final score of the Eagles' 24-0 win against the Redskins. He had previously appeared for one play last week. Sudfeld finished with 10 plays on Sunday with the one completion for the score. After the touchdown, Agholor gave the ball to a kid in the stands so Sudfeld went and asked to get the ball back. But don't worry, the kid got another game ball in exchange.

4. His brother is a former NFL player

Sudfeld's older brother Zach, 29, played for the Patriots and Jets. Zach signed with the Patriots in May 2013, but was released in Oct. 2013. He was then signed by the Jets, catching five passes for 63 yards that season. Zach suffered an ACL injury in minicamp. He was released by the team in 2016.