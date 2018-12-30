Eagles quarterback Nick Foles suffered a chest injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win against Washington. The veteran signal-caller was ruled questionable to return.

Foles walked to the locker room accompanied by trainers. Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles under center for Philadelphia on the ensuing drive.

Foles did not return to the contest. Prior to exiting, he tied an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes. He finished the game 28-for-33 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles had already insterted Foles as their starter in place of Carson Wentz, who suffered fractured vertebrae that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season.

A Philadelphia victory, coupled by a Vikings loss, would see the Eagles reach the NFC playoffs as a wild-card seed. Last season, Foles led Philadelphia to its first-ever Super Bowl in place of an injured Wentz.