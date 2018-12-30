Nick Foles Exits Eagles-Redskins With Chest Injury

Foles is filling in for injured Eagles starter Carson Wentz.

By Kaelen Jones
December 30, 2018

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles suffered a chest injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win against Washington. The veteran signal-caller was ruled questionable to return.

Foles walked to the locker room accompanied by trainers. Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles under center for Philadelphia on the ensuing drive.

Foles did not return to the contest. Prior to exiting, he tied an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes. He finished the game 28-for-33 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles had already insterted Foles as their starter in place of Carson Wentz, who suffered fractured vertebrae that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season.

A Philadelphia victory, coupled by a Vikings loss, would see the Eagles reach the NFC playoffs as a wild-card seed. Last season, Foles led Philadelphia to its first-ever Super Bowl in place of an injured Wentz.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)