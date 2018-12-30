Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 50th touchdown pass this season on Sunday against the Raiders.

Mahomes joins Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only other quarterbacks to throw 50 touchdown passes in a single season.

The 23-year-old quarterback threw the 89-yard touchdown pass to DeMarcus Robinson in the third quarter to give Kansas City a 28–3 lead.

Brady recorded his 50-touchdown pass season in 2007, while Manning joined the club in 2013. Both won MVP.

Mahomes has had a breakout second season, recording 4,816 yards before Week 16 for third best in the league behind Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger.

The Chiefs are 11-4 this season, clinching the AFC West and a first-round bye week.