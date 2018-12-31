Falcons Fire All Three Coordinators

Some big coaching changes are happening in Atlanta.

By Jenna West
December 31, 2018

The Atlanta Falcons have fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, the team announced Monday.

Along with Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong have also parted ways with the team.

Coach Dan Quinn called the moves "difficult decisions."

"We know we have a group of players here we are excited about and in order for us to consistently play true to our identity in all three phases we thought we needed some changes," Quinn said.

Among the coaching changes in Atlanta, Quinn will assume the role of defensive coordinator.

The Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34–32 Sunday, finishing the season 7–9. It marks the second time in four years under Quinn that the Falcons have missed the playoffs.

Atlanta hired Sarkisian in February 2017 to replace offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. That same year the Falcons promoted Manuel to defensive coordinator. Manuel followed Quinn to Atlanta in 2015 and worked as the secondary coach and senior defensive assistant prior to his promotion. Armstrong served as the Falcons' special teams coordinator for 11 seasons.

