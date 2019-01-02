Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said the team will not trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"We didn't sign [Odell] to trade him," Gettleman told reporters on Wednesday.

When he was asked if that means Beckham will still be in New York in 2019, Gettleman replied, "You heard what I said."

Dave Gettleman says the Giants won't be trading Odell: "We didn't sign him to trade him" pic.twitter.com/Mi9xGutoUT — SNY (@SNYtv) January 2, 2019

The Giants signed Beckham Jr. to a record-setting five-year, $95 million deal last summer. The deal made the 26-year-old star the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Wednesday's question was raised in regards to speculation from Pro Football Talk about the Giants possibly parting ways with Beckham Jr. Pro Football Talk floated San Francisco as a possible landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler to land after 49ers tight end George Kittle took to Twitter to flirt with Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Beckham finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in his 12 games played. The e Giants went 5–10 in 2018 and failed to secure a playoff slot.

The Giants took the LSU-product 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft.