Mahomes edged out Drew Brees for the first-team All-Pro nod.
The Associated Press named its 2018 All-Pro team on Friday with a slate of new faces joining mainstays J.J. Watt, Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned the All-Pro nod in his first season as Kansas City's starting quarterback. Colts rookie Darius Leonard was named an All-Pro linebacker for the first time as well.
So who earned All-Pro nods in 2018?
Check out the full list below:
First-Team All-Pro
Offense
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Flex: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Defense
Edge Rushers: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Cornerbacks: Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
Safeties: Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive Back: Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teams
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, New York Jets
Punt Returner: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
Special Teamer: Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
Second-Team All-Pro
Offense
Quarterback: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Left Tackle: Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Right Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense
Edge Rushers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
Cornerbacks: Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Defensive Back: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teams
Placekicker: Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, New England Patriots
Punt Returner: Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teamer: Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams