Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome left ankle injury Saturday in the team's Wild Card game against the Seahawks.

Hurns was injured with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter. Medical staff came out to attend Hurns as teammates gathered around to show support. Dallas head coach Jason Garrett came out to hold Hurns's hand.

Best thoughts are with Allen Hurns after his ankle injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qgTqMIIQPr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 6, 2019

Medical staff placed an inflatable boot over Hurns's left ankle and foot, and the sellout crowd cheered as Hurns was carted off. Hurns gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was taken off the field.

Cowboys WR Allen Hurns gives a thumbs up to the crowd after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Q91mPsY5ed — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2019

The 27-year-old receiver had 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns this season. Hurns signed with the Cowboys in March after playing for the Jaguars since 2014.