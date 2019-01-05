Cowboys WR Allen Hurns Carted Off After Suffering Gruesome Ankle Injury

Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome left ankle injury Sunday in the team's Wild Card game against the Seahawks. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 05, 2019

Hurns was injured with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter. Medical staff came out to attend Hurns as teammates gathered around to show support. Dallas head coach Jason Garrett came out to hold Hurns's hand.

Medical staff placed an inflatable boot over Hurns's left ankle and foot, and the sellout crowd cheered as Hurns was carted off. Hurns gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was taken off the field.

The 27-year-old receiver had 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns this season. Hurns signed with the Cowboys in March after playing for the Jaguars since 2014.  

