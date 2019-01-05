Report: Steelers to Restructure Ben Roethlisberger's Contract, Extend Current Deal

Roethlisberger is set to earn $12 million in 2019. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 05, 2019

The Steelers are expected to restructure and extend Ben Roethlisberger's contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Roethlisberger's current contract is expected to expire after the 2019 season. 

The restructured deal could help the Steelers' salary cap situation if they opt to trade Antonio Brown. The wide receiver could cost Pittsburgh $21.25 million in dead money if he's dealt this offseason, per Schefter.

Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards with 5,129 in 2018, adding 34 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions. Pittsburgh finished the season 9–6–1, second in the AFC North. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)