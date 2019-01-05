The Steelers are expected to restructure and extend Ben Roethlisberger's contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Roethlisberger's current contract is expected to expire after the 2019 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger are expected to restructure and extend the veteran quarterback's deal before the new league year begins March 13, per league sources. More cap room if the team decides to trade WR Antonio Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2019

The restructured deal could help the Steelers' salary cap situation if they opt to trade Antonio Brown. The wide receiver could cost Pittsburgh $21.25 million in dead money if he's dealt this offseason, per Schefter.

Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards with 5,129 in 2018, adding 34 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions. Pittsburgh finished the season 9–6–1, second in the AFC North.