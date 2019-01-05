Chiefs Open as 5.5-Point Favorites Over Colts in Divisional Round

Kansas City is looking to win its first home playoff game since 1994. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 05, 2019

The Colts will enter the AFC Divisional Round as underdogs for the second straight week, opening as 5.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs, via Las Vegas SuperBook.

Indianapolis was a 1.5-point underdog against the Texans on Saturday, but controlled the action from the first quarter, holding Houston QB Deshaun Watson to 235 passing yards in a 21-7 victory. The win marked the Colts' first playoff victory since 2014.

While stopping Watson and Co. was impressive, Indianapolis will face a whole different animal on Jan 12. Kansas City led the league in points per game in 2018, with second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET. 

 

