The Colts will enter the AFC Divisional Round as underdogs for the second straight week, opening as 5.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs, via Las Vegas SuperBook.

NFL Playoffs

Divisional Round



Saturday, January 12, 2019



1:35 pm pacific

Colts 55.5

Chiefs -5.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 5, 2019

Indianapolis was a 1.5-point underdog against the Texans on Saturday, but controlled the action from the first quarter, holding Houston QB Deshaun Watson to 235 passing yards in a 21-7 victory. The win marked the Colts' first playoff victory since 2014.

While stopping Watson and Co. was impressive, Indianapolis will face a whole different animal on Jan 12. Kansas City led the league in points per game in 2018, with second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET.