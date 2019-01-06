T.Y. Hilton Retires Clown Mask After Colts Defeat Texans to Advance in Playoffs

The clown mask is not going to be this year's underdog mask.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 06, 2019

When wide receiver T.Y. Hilton arrived in Houston for the Colts' wild-card playoff game against the Texans, he was wearing a clown mask in response to Houston cornerback Johnathan Joseph's comments.

"Nah man, that's for clowns," Joseph said in response to Hilton calling the Texans' NRG Stadium his "second home" after catching nine passes for 199 yards in a win there earlier this season. "That's for TV. That's what they do. You put something in their face, anybody can say it."

In Saturday's 21-7 win, Hilton caught five passes for 85 yards.

But after the game, he also said he was not going to keep showing up to postseason games with the party favor he had trainers get him from Party City.

"I got a lot of messages last night with what (Joseph) said," Hilton said according to NFL.com. "I said, you know what, let's have fun with it. So it was something I did, I wanted to have fun with it, but now it's over.

"I wanted to have fun. My teammates, they look for me for a lot of stuff. I wanted to go out here and set the tone. I didn't want to be a distraction. Once I got here, I wanted to let them know I'm totally focused. Even though I did that and said what is said, my focus is I'm here for y'all."

Although Hilton is no longer wearing the mask, that didn't stop one of his children from donning it.

The Colts will face the Chiefs next week in the divisional round.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)