Early 2019 Fantasy Football Rankings

Once a season ends, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the next one. That’s exactly what we’ll do this week at SI Fantasy, looking ahead to the 2019 fantasy football season. That effort can only begin in one place: rankings.

Below is our early top 120 for the 2019 season, covering the first 10 rounds of a 12-team draft. Unsurprisingly, it is dominated at the top by backs, with the position claiming the first six spots. There’s a shakeup at wide receiver, with players like DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas moving up after strong 2019 seasons. Fantasy owners will have tough decisions to make regarding Le’Veon Bell, Patrick Mahomes and George Kittle, all of who should supply us with some of our best debates next summer.

Those conversations are far into the future, and won’t start coming into focus until at least six months from now. For the time being, we’ll take a 30,000-foot view at the 2019 fantasy football landscape.