Brandon Mebane's Infant Daughter Died Last Week, Chargers DT Will Play vs. Patriots

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2019

Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane's infant daughter died last week. He told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to play in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Patriots.

Mebane has missed time over the last few months as helped care for his daughter, Makenna, who was born premature in November with trisomy 13. 

"She passed away January 3, Thursday," he said. "She wasn’t getting better so we had to make a decision. She kept having bleeds from the stomach, and then when they tried to feed her, it wasn’t good for her liver."

"We’re doing pretty good," he said of his family. "Just trying to take one day at a time. Still thankful (for having her in our life). Thank God every day. Still pray. We’re just taking it just one day at a time."

According to ESPN, Mebane, his wife Amena and their children Mahailey and Makai were in Omaha, Nebraska after the birth of Makenna to see doctors.

The 33-year-old Mebane is in his third season with the Chargers. This season, he has 40 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 12 games. He missed Sunday's Wild Card victory over the Ravens.

