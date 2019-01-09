Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will become the Broncos' new head coach, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano.

According to Schefter, it will be a four-year deal that includes a team option for a fifth year.

Fangio replaces Vance Joseph who was fired by the Broncos after two seasons.

Fangio's Chicago defense led the league with 36 takeaways and 27 interceptions. The team was also third in total defense, second in yards per play allowed and first in defensive points allowed.

The Bears lost to the Eagles 16–15 in the NFC Wild Card game Sunday after a failed game-winning field goal attempt.

The 60-year-old was in his fourth season as Chicago's defensive coordinator after being hired in 2015. He has been a NFL defensive coordinator for 19 seasons. He previously worked with the Panthers, Colts, Texans and 49ers.