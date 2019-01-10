Sean Payton Used a Giant Pile of Cash to Motivate Players for Super Bowl Run

"Y'all want this?" Payton asked. "Win three f---ing games."

By Kaelen Jones
January 10, 2019

If capturing a Super Bowl isn't enough motivation for the Saints this postseason, coach Sean Payton knows exactly what is.

Payton brought a stack of more than $200,000 in cash, a Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl ring—along with three armed guards to keep them all safe—into New Orleans' team meeting room on Monday.

The cash total represented the $201,000 playoff bonus Saints players could earn if they go on to win Super Bowl LIII, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, per ESPN. Bankruptcy attorney Jon DeTrinis was first to break the story.

Payton also delivered a simple but poignant message perhaps equal to his display.

"Y'all want this?" Payton asked. "Win three f---ing games."

The locker room apparently erupted. Saints running back Mark Ingram called Payton's tactic "very appealing."

"The Lombardi sitting right there in front of it, the ring sitting right in front of it, the armed guards. It was pretty dope," Ingram told ESPN. "But we still gotta go out there and do what we do."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)