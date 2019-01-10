A Tucson, Arizona attorney says he spoke to Oakland Raiders president Marc Badain to pitch an idea of having the team move there for the 2019 season before relocating to Las Vegas.

Ali Farhang says he got approval from several Arizona officials to pursue a deal, including University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, athletic director Dave Heeke as well as getting the go ahead from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill and Gov. Doug Ducey.

“I’d like to give it the best shot possible. What do we have to lose?” Farhang told the Arizona Daily Star. "It’s a long shot, but we’re going to put our best foot forward to turn impossible into possible."

Arizona Stadium in Tucson was opened in 1929, and was last renovated in 2013. The stadium seats 55,000 spectators.

The city of Oakland sued the Raiders last month and claim the team's 2020 move to Las Vegas is illegal and they want to be compensated for financial losses.

NFL officials said they need to know where the Raiders are going to play soon so they can finalize the schedule for the 2019 season.

Other stadium options for the Raiders include Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, as well as SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

“We could make this a win-win for the Raiders,” Farhang said. “What if they see an outpouring of fans from all over the Southwest — people from Albuquerque, El Paso, Las Cruces, Sonora, even Southern California? They could begin building their Las Vegas fan base in Tucson."