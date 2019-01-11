Bill Belichick on Sunday's Forecast: 'We're Playing the Chargers, We're Not Playing the Weather'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Sunday's weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees in Foxborough. Sounds like perfect weather for Belichick's sleeveless hoodie.

By Jenna West
January 11, 2019

The New England Patriots are preparing for their Divisional Round game at home on Sunday, and in case you were worried, head coach Bill Belichick knows who their opponent is.

When asked at a press conference Friday if he thought the chilly weather would give his team an advantage, Belichick gave the most Belichick answer.

"We're playing the Chargers, we're not playing the weather," he said. "Whatever it is, is."

According to weather.com, the Sunday forecast for Foxborough, Mass., home of the Patriots' Gillette Stadium, is a high of 29 degrees and low of 16 degrees. The Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m. ET, the warmest time of the day.

Those conditions sound like they might be quite balmy for Belichick. Hopefully he'll break out his beloved sleeveless hoodie.

