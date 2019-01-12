How to Watch Colts vs Chiefs AFC Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Colts and Chiefs play in the AFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, Jan. 12.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 12, 2019

The Chiefs will host the Colts on Saturday, Jan. 12 in Kansas City for an AFC Divisional Round game. 

The Colts moved past the Texans 21–7 in the AFC Wild Card game behind a strong performance from quarterback Andrew Luck. He went 19-of-32 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.

Kansas City had a first-round bye after finishing the season at 12–4 atop the AFC West. The Chiefs will be led by young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recorded a record-breaking season as just the second player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes and for more than 5,000 yards.

How to watch: 

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

