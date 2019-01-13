NFL teams are preparing themselves for a potential work stoppage in 2021 as seen in how they are structuring the contracts of newly hired coaches, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Schefter reports teams and coaches are expecting some sort of work disruption, and so teams have language in new deals to save money based on the percentage of time being missed.

The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire in 2021 and according to Schefter, there is an expectation that deals for players will also include some similar language regarding a possible work stoppage.

There hasn't been a work stoppage in the NFL since 2011 when there was a lockout that lasted from March into late July.