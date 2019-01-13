Tom Brady and the Patriots punched their ticket to an eighth-straight AFC Championship Game on Sunday, defeating the Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. New England will travel to Kansas City next week after the Chiefs beat the Colts on Saturday.

In the NFC, the Rams punched their ticket to the conference title game after defeating Dallas on Saturday night. They will face the winner of Saints vs. Eagles.

So when can you watch the four teams still alive for the Super Bowl? Here's your conference championship game schedule:

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship — 3:05 p.m. ET: Rams at Saints OR Eagles at Rams (FOX)

AFC Championship — 6:45 p.m. ET: Patriots at Chiefs (CBS)