Watch: Alshon Jeffery's Drop Leads to Saints' Game-Sealing INT, Nick Foles Consoles WR

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2019

The NFC Divisional Round playoff game Sunday between the Saints and Eagles started and ended with key interceptions.

New Orleans came up with a critical turnover during a potential Eagles comeback drive that propelled it to a 20–14 victory.

With the Eagles down by six late in the fourth quarter, Nick Foles was leading a drive downfield to try and extend Philadelphia's season. With just over two minutes left on second-and-10, Foles threw the ball to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The pass went through Jeffery's hands and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked it off.

The Saints got the clinching first down on the ensuing drive to win the game.

Jeffery was consoled by his quarterback on the sideline afterward.

Foles went 18–for–31 with 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The game started off with Saints quarterback Drew Brees throwing an interception on the first play of scrimmage. Brees looked to go deep to Ted Ginn Jr. to get things started, but Eagles cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc was in coverage and made the pick.

The Saints host the Rams in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

