The Eagles could not have scripted a better opening to Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Saints.

Looking to continue their Super Bowl defense on the road, Philadelphia opened the game on defense against New Orleans's high-powered offense.

On the first play of scrimmage, quarterback Drew Brees looked to go deep to Ted Ginn Jr. to get things started, but Eagles cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc was in coverage and made an incredibly athletic play to prevent the big gain to start the drive.

As if having a reason to throw on the ski mask wasn't already good enough for the Eagles, Nick Foles then marched the team down the field for the game's opening touchdown.

Philadelphia is looking to reach the NFC championship for consecutive seasons and the Saints are looking to remain undefeated at home in the postseason with Brees as the signal caller and Sean Payton as head coach.