Report: Colts’ Adam Vinatieri Leaning Toward Returning for His 24th NFL Season

Vinatieri is set to be a free agent this offseason.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 14, 2019

Despite experiencing one of the worst performances of his career on Saturday, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is leaning toward returning for his 24th NFL season, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported on Monday.

Vinatieri, 46, made 23 of 27 field goals—including four field goals of 50 yards or longer—during a record-breaking 2018 campaign. The future Hall-of-Famer became the league's all-time leading scorer with 2,600 career points, surpassing Morten Andersen's previous record of 2,544.

The Pro Bowl kicker also set the all-time mark for field goals made (582) and holds the record for most consecutive field goals made (44), postseason field goals (56) and postseason points scored (234). He is also the only player in NFL history to score 1,000 points with two different teams.

Vinatieri's stellar season ended on a sour note on Saturday when he missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point during Indianapolis's 31–13 playoff loss to the Chiefs. Still, the 23-year veteran doesn't appear ready to hang up his cleats.

"If they're wanting, I can't imagine (I'd) not keep playing, you know?" Vinatieri said. "I haven't made the decision yet. I'll spend a week or two and just kind of see where we're at."

Vinatieri played the 2018 season on a one-year deal with the Colts and is set to become a free agent this offseason. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on Monday he exchanged messages with Vinatieri on Sunday night.

"Do I think he can still kick in th league and be a really good kicker?" Ballard said. "Absolutely, I do."

Ballard and Vinatieri are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

