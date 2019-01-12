The Colts scored their first points of the afternoon on a blocked punt against the Chiefs on Saturday, but a special teams error ended their first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri lined up for a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, attempting to cut into Kansas City's 24-7 lead. Vinatieri hooked his kick from the left hash, doinking the ball off the left upright.

The NFL's all-time points leader has usually converted in snow games in year's past, most famously kicking the game-winner for New England in the 2001 AFC divisional round.

Former Raider Charles Woodson, an opponent in that famous game, chimed in today on Twitter:

Now he misses in the snow — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 12, 2019

Vinatieri made 23 of 27 field goals in 2018. He converted all eight attempts within 30 yards.