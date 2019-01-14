Jerry Rice Says Antonio Brown Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Bad'

Brown posted an image on Instagram of a FaceTime conversation between him and Rice on Sunday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 14, 2019

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice told 95.7 The Game on Monday that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers "really bad."

Brown, who posted an image of his FaceTime conversation with Rice on his Instagram story on Sunday, has been at odds with the Steelers since he sat out the team's Week 17 matchup against the Bengals due to a dispute with Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II said last week that the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added that he would speak with other players to see how they feel, but that it would be "hard to envision" Brown with the team when they report to training camp.

According to Rice, San Francisco is where Brown prefers to play come July.

"He's talking about running the hill with me, doing all that and just working out and just picking my brain," Rice said. "I don't know if it's going to happen because it's going to be up to [coach] Kyle Shanahan and also [general manager] John Lynch, but I'm all for it if they want him to come on board."

Brown previously hinted at his interest in joining the 49ers by responding to tight end George Kittle on Twitter after news of his Week 17 drama with the Steelers broke.

Rice said during the interview that he was not worried about Brown's ability to fit into the 49ers' culture, adding that he would trade for Brown if the call was in his hands.

"If it was left up to me, he'd be here in a heartbeat," Rice said.

Brown led the league with 15 touchdowns in 2018 and has had six straight seasons of at least 1,200 receiving yards.

