Television personality and talk show host Steve Harvey will host the 8th annual NFL Honors awards show on Saturday, Feb. 2 in Atlanta, before the NFC and AFC Champions meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Super Bowl, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Emmy Award-winning personality hosts a daytime talk show, "Steve," and the game show "Family Feud," among other programs. Harvey has also hosted the Miss Universe contests since 2015 and famously botching his announcement of the winner during his inaugural season as host.

Harvey joins celebrities Alec Baldwin, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle as hosts of the NFL's awards show.

The two-hour primetime special will honor the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season with the Associated Press's annual accolades. The league's MVP, Coach of the Year, the newest Hall of Fame class and more will be announced during the broadcast.

The show will be broadcast from FOX Theatre at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The full list of awards that will be presented is:

AP Most Valuable Player

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

USAA Salute To Service Award

Courtyard's Unstoppable Performance of the Year Award

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

Moment of the Year

Game Changer Award

Touchdown Celebration of the Year