Steve Harvey to Host NFL Honors Awards Show in Atlanta on Super Bowl Eve

Harvey will host the annual awards show on the eve of this year's Super Bowl at FOX Theatre in Atlanta, Ga. 

By Emily Caron
January 15, 2019

Television personality and talk show host Steve Harvey will host the 8th annual NFL Honors awards show on Saturday, Feb. 2 in Atlanta, before the NFC and AFC Champions meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Super Bowl, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Emmy Award-winning personality hosts a daytime talk show, "Steve," and the game show "Family Feud," among other programs. Harvey has also hosted the Miss Universe contests since 2015 and famously botching his announcement of the winner during his inaugural season as host.

Harvey joins celebrities Alec Baldwin, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle as hosts of the NFL's awards show.

The two-hour primetime special will honor the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season with the Associated Press's annual accolades. The league's MVP, Coach of the Year, the newest Hall of Fame class and more will be announced during the broadcast. 

The show will be broadcast from FOX Theatre at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The full list of awards that will be presented is:

AP Most Valuable Player

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year 

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

USAA Salute To Service Award

Courtyard's Unstoppable Performance of the Year Award

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

Moment of the Year

Game Changer Award

Touchdown Celebration of the Year

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)