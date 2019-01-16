Steelers' Antonio Brown Rips Bruce Arians, Emmanuel Sanders on Twitter

Wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter to respond to comments from former Steelers coach Bruce Arians and ex-teammate Emmanuel Sanders.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 16, 2019

Wide receiver Antonio Brown hit back at former Steelers coach Bruce Arians and ex-teammate Emmanuel Sanders on Twitter on Wednesday. 

During an appearance on ESPN's "The Adam Schefter Podcast" on Tuesday, Arians, the new Buccaneers head coach, expressed his views of the Steelers-Brown situation. Arians said there was "too much diva" going on. He also discussed taking Brown in the 2010 draft, along with Sanders. 

Brown took to Twitter in response.

During Arians's tenure as the Steelers' offensive coordinator, Pittsburgh selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. Sanders was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, and he now plays for the Broncos. 

Sanders responded to Brown and then retweeted someone calling the seven-time Pro Bowler a "narcissist."

Brown has been the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week and there was a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Last week, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July.

On Wednesday, Rooney told reporters the Steelers still hadn't spoken with Brown since the season ended.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message