Wide receiver Antonio Brown hit back at former Steelers coach Bruce Arians and ex-teammate Emmanuel Sanders on Twitter on Wednesday.

During an appearance on ESPN's "The Adam Schefter Podcast" on Tuesday, Arians, the new Buccaneers head coach, expressed his views of the Steelers-Brown situation. Arians said there was "too much diva" going on. He also discussed taking Brown in the 2010 draft, along with Sanders.

Brown took to Twitter in response.

He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019

During Arians's tenure as the Steelers' offensive coordinator, Pittsburgh selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. Sanders was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, and he now plays for the Broncos.

Sanders responded to Brown and then retweeted someone calling the seven-time Pro Bowler a "narcissist."

@AB84 😂😂😂😂 you know damn well I didn’t travel to LA to talk about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 16, 2019

AB is a complete narcissist, man. Dude thinks everyone is against him or out to get him. Calling out Arians, Emmanuel Sanders, etc... wtf happened to him? — daniel (@franskousky7) January 16, 2019

Brown has been the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week and there was a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Last week, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July.

On Wednesday, Rooney told reporters the Steelers still hadn't spoken with Brown since the season ended.